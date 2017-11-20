Upton demands Line 5 details from Enbridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The twin pipelines known as Enbridge Line 5 that carry petroleum products under the Straits of Mackinac have become a source of concern for some elected officials who see it as their responsibility to keep the Great Lakes safe.

“I’m more than very concerned, I’m very troubled” about Line 5, Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, said.

Upton has served on the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee as chairman and now he’s the subcommittee chairman for energy. He and another former chairman from Michigan, retired U.S. Rep. John Dingell, a Democrat, rewrote the federal rules dealing with pipelines.

For Upton, Line 5 is a problem. It’s not just the flow of petroleum products he’s worried about, it’s also the flow of information. There are concerns about protective enamel coating missing in some areas of the line and just when Enbridge became aware of the damage.

“Sadly, we have not seen full transparency by Enbridge,” Upton said.

A pair of letters asking for answers about questions of quality and integrity of Line 5, which is more than 60 years old, have been partially answered by the Calgary, Canada-based energy company, but Upton wants more.

“I’ve asked for a full report from Enbridge. I met with Enbridge officials. They flew down from Canada to sit down with me for about 30 minutes last week and I’m going to get that integrity management report. We can share it with the pipeline safety folks, but I’m going to get it, too,” he said.

Upton says keeping the Great Lakes safe has to the top priority.

“We’re going to look to see who knew what when and what were they doing about it and can they absolutely assure us that pipeline is going to be safe and sound as it needs to be and we’re going to stay on their case until it’s done,” Upton said.

Last week, Gov. Rick Snyder said he has “significant” long-term concerns about Line 5 and the information Enbridge was providing.

“I am no longer satisfied with the operational activities and public information tactics that have become status quo for Enbridge. It is vitally important that Enbridge immediately become much more transparent about the condition of Line 5 and their activities to ensure protection of the Great Lakes,” the governor said in a statement.

For its part, Enbridge has consistently said the pipelines are safe and that it is committed to operating the line at the most stringent industry standards.

