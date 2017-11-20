Woman killed when deer crashes into windshield

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed in what deputies are calling a “freak accident” when a deer struck by another vehicle slammed into her windshield.

The crash happened Monday evening along Cascade Road near Quiggle Avenue SE in Cascade Township, southeast of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the driver who originally hit the deer called 911 and tried to help the woman who was killed.

Deputies say the victim was a 49-year-old woman from the area. Her name was not immediately released.

She was the second person in Kent County to die in a deer-related crash this month.

Cascade Road remained open to traffic while emergency responders were on the scene.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

