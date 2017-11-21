2017 Thanksgiving, Black Friday sales, store hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Retailers are offering deep price cuts this year to attract Black Friday shoppers.

The personal-finance website WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals for its 2017 Best Stores for Black Friday report. Of the country’s 35 biggest retailers, the report found Kohl’s is offering the biggest discounts while Bass Pro Shops is at the bottom of the list.

You can find a list of Thursday and Friday deals and shopping hours below.

Thanksgiving Day ads and store hours:

Bass Pro Shops — Stores open at 8 a.m.

Best Buy — Stores open at 5 p.m.

Big Lots — Stores open at 7 a.m.

Cabela’s — Stores open at 8 a.m.

The Crossroads Mall — It opens at 6 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods — Stores open at 6 p.m.

GameStop — Stores open at 4 p.m.

JCPenney — Stores open at 2 p.m.

Kmart — Stores open at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s — Stores open at 5 p.m.

The Lakes Mall — Closed.

Macy’s — Stores open at 5 p.m.

Meijer — Sales start at 6 a.m.

Michaels — Stores open at 6 p.m.

Rivertown Crossings — It opens at 6 p.m.

Sears — Stores open at 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets — Stores open at 6 p.m.

Target — Stores open at 6 p.m.

Toys-R-Us — Stores open at 5 p.m.

Walmart — Stores open at 6 p.m.

Woodland Mall — Closed; anchor store hours may vary

Black Friday ads and store hours:

Bass Pro Shops — Stores open at 5 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond — Stores open at 6 a.m.

Best Buy — Stores open at 8 a.m.

Big Lots — Stores open at 6 a.m.

Cabela’s — Stores open at 5 a.m.

Costco — Stores open at 9 a.m.

The Crossroads Mall — It opens at 6 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods — Stores open at 5 a.m.

GameStop — Stores open at 4 a.m.

JCPenney — Stores open at 12 a.m.

Kmart — Stores open at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s — Stores open at 12 a.m.

The Lakes Mall — It opens at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s — Stores at 6 a.m.

Macy’s — Stores open at 6 a .m.

Meijer — Sales start at 6 a.m.

Michaels — Stores open at 7 a.m.

PetSmart — Stores open at 7 a.m.

Rivertown Crossings — It opens at 12 a.m.

Sam’s Club — Stores open at 7 a.m.

Sears — Stores open at 5 a.m.

Tanger Outlets — Stores open at 12 a.m.

Target — Stores open at 6 a.m.

Toys-R-Us — Stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday

Walmart — Sales begin at 6 p.m. Thursday

Woodland Mall — It opens at 6 a.m.

Online:

BestBlackFriday.com

