2018 brings big changes to Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2018 is bringing big changes to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. We’ve told you about their big renovation project… and now, they’ve told us just when that will happen.

The $26.5 million dollar project will start in January and is expected to be completed by next fall.

There’s a brand new Sports Bar & Night Club near the gaming floor. They’re also updating the Entertainment Hall, re-designing the Kid’s Quest & Cyber Quest areas, and adding an enhanced gaming experience with a new high limit & VIP lounge area.

Soaring Eagle also has some amazing shows coming up!

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Gabriel Iglesias – January 20

Rick Springfield – December 28

Boyz II Men – December 30

Rodney Carrington – December 2

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

