$32 million science facility expansion at Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve all heard of STEM and STEAM when it comes to education, but what about STREAM! Today, we have Sister Damien Marie Savino from Aquinas College here along with Rebecca Humphrey and Amanda Roth to tell us about this and their recent expansion.

Aquinas recently broke ground on a new wing doubling the size of their building and renovating the old wing. The expansion will feature state of the art technology, research facilities, and new equipment for education and students.

It will be called Mohler-Thompson Summer Research Program. This is a fellowship program students apply for and then are paired with a faculty member for research. They get to work one-on-one with a faculty member, as well as conducting their own research.

