Body found near Plaster Creek ID’d

Related Coverage Woman’s body found near Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the body of a woman found near Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids over a week ago.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the woman as 35-year-old Nena Samuel, of the Grand Rapids-area.

On Nov. 9, workers cleaning the creek’s edge near The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center off S. Division Avenue north of 28th Street spotted the body and called 911.

Police said there were no signs of trauma in the autopsy and the cause of death will not be confirmed until toxicology results are processed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

