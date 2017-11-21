Christmas tree arrives in downtown GR





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sign the holiday season is underway, the annual Christmas tree has made its way to downtown Grand Rapids.

With the help of a crane, the 38-foot tree from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, north of Cadillac, was put into place at Rosa Parks Circle Tuesday morning. The tree will sit for a few days before crews start putting up decoration Monday.

It’s all part of the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony during “Light Up Downtown” celebration on Friday, Dec. 1.

But before the tree lighting ceremony, the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink will open to public starting at 5 p.m. Friday. It will cost adults $3 and $1 for children to skate the downtown ice rink.

For more information, check out the “Light Up Downtown” event page on Facebook.

