Deputies: Distracted driver crashes into tree

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County Monday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 44000 block of County Road 215, just south of 44th Avenue, in Arlington Township, northwest of Paw Paw.

Authorities say the vehicle left the road, rolled and crashed into a tree. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the driver unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle, according to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver, a 31-year-old Mattawan woman, was airlifted to the hospital with severe head injuries, the release said.

Investigators believe the woman was distracted at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101.

County Road 215 was closed between 44th and 48th avenues while authorities tried to free the driver and clear the scene.

