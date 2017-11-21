Greenville man flown to hospital after ATV crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Montcalm County man’s all-terrain vehicle to flip, seriously injuring him.

Relatives found the man and his overturned Suzuki four-wheeler on Kickland Road near the dead end at Monroe Road in Montcalm Township Monday evening, after he failed to arrive at his destination.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the scene around 6:36 p.m.

The 51-year-old Greenville man was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital with “significant facial injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet and alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

