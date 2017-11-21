Holland-area business fire deemed suspicious

Related Coverage Business destroyed in Holland Township fire

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are calling the fire that destroyed a Holland Township business early Monday suspicious.

Flames broke out before 3 a.m. at Graphix Signs & Embroidering on East Lakewood Boulevard at 112th Avenue, northeast of the city of Holland. The building is a total loss.

The origin of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday, but county and state investigators say there was a forced entry into the building before it started and an dog trained to sniff out accelerants found several pieces of evidence that are being tested.

No one was in the business when it caught fire.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

