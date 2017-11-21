Inside the GR shop giving new life to old treasures





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids antique shop is giving seniors a chance to pass on their treasured items to other families.

Grand Rapids-based Pathway Senior Movers started in January to help seniors transition into new homes. In May, it opened Pathway Market on Fulton Street for seniors to sell possessions they don’t take with them in their move.

From furniture to ornate china to jewelry and seasonal decorations, each item has a story from a senior who loved it for years.

“You can kind of think about when they were there knitting this or crocheting this, did they give it to somebody or did they make it for a child,” co-owner Jeanne Jones said.

During the holiday season, plenty of festive decorations are available throughout the store. The ornaments hanging on the tree in front of Pathway Market aren’t something that could be found in any other store.

“We bring the things here that they cannot take with them,” Jones said. “Their big fear is that their things are going to end up in a dumpster.”

Everything available at Pathway Market is the byproduct of seniors being forced to part with cherished items because of a move.

“These are treasures. They’re beautiful, beautiful things that people value. And when the seniors realize that somebody’s going to use their things for a long time like they did, they love it,” Jones said.

In addition to passing down valued possessions, those who sell items in the shop also make some money by doing it. Pathway Market gives half of the profit from a sale to the person who donated the item.

“When people walk in they say, ‘Oh my gosh, my grandmother had one of these and I loved it!’ So it is a very emotional experience when you come in this store,” Jones said.

24 Hour News 8 tried to interview some seniors to share stories behind the things for sale, but they declined.

The store will be closed on Thanksgiving, but is participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 and Uptown Holiday Shop Hop from 4 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 7.

