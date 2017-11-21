KDPS receives over $1M grant to hire officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will be able to hire 11 new officers thanks to a more than $1 million federal grant.

KDPS received $1.375 million under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program. Kalamazoo was one of five agencies in Michigan to receive the funding.

The department also received $1.25 million from the program in 2015, which it used to support 10 police officers. Grand Rapids Police Department also received $1 million in 2015 to be used for eight officers.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

