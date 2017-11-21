Making gift giving entertaining elegant and effortless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re like many, this weekend will be filled with holiday decorating. If you’re missing that fresh and green piece to make your home complete, our friends at Romence Gardens have you covered. Here with a sample of what they’ve got is Katey Romence.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

For the outdoorsm they carry wreaths, roping, porch pots that can be created custom for you either on-site for your business and home.

For the indoors they have Poinsettias, indoor plants, containers, flowering bulbs like amaryllis and paperwhites. Centerpieces, and custom arrangements. Christmas trees, loose greens and garland cedar.

They can ship wreaths across the country either decorated or natural with bow. They also have poinsettias delivery, just send them a list and theywill print envelopes & cards wrap, sleeve and delivery the poinsettia to your customer, family member or friend’s door.

They also deliver Christmas trees and come set them up – buy it early out and hold it in their cold holding storage until you are ready!

Holiday Sale:

Romence Gardens & Greenhouses

Wreaths, Door Swags & Indoor Greenplants – 20% off

Loose Greens, Winterberry, Boxwood & Holly – 10% off

Fresh Garland: Douglas Fir, Mixed, Cedar & Noble Fir – 10% off regular price

Kissing Balls & Orbs – 10% off

Holiday Ornaments Buy any 3 get 4th FREE

CONTACT:

265 Lakeside Dr NE – Grand Rapids

(616) 451-8214

www.romencegardens.com

