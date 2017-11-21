Memorial services set for slain teacher Theresa Lockhart

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage teacher found dead months after her disappearance will be laid to rest next month.

The burial Mass for Theresa Lockhart is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, according to her online obituary. The service will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, at 936 Lake St. in Kalamazoo. A graveside service for Theresa will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming at 2:30 p.m.

Theresa’s obituary listed her death on May 18 – the same day she was last seen alive. She was reported missing two days later by her employer.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, authorities found Theresa’s body in a shallow grave in the Allegan State Game Area. The discovery came hours after police found her husband dead inside their home from an apparent suicide.

Police said Christopher Lockhart left a note confessing to killing his wife after he snapped during an argument. The note also contained a hand-drawn map showing where Theresa was buried.

It’s unclear how Theresa died.

