Police seeking man in metro GR armed robberies

Related Coverage Wyoming police seek tips in armed grocery store robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a series of armed robberies in West Michigan that began in early November.

Police said a series of armed robberies occurred between 6:30 to 10 p.m. from early to mid-November in Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Kentwood. Investigators have determined at least four of the incidents could have committed by the same suspect.

In each of the incidents, the suspect arrived and fled on foot after showing a black handgun to obtain cash.

The suspect is described by police as being 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing around 160-175 pounds and wearing gloves, ski mask and a black peacoat.

Wyoming police are also working to locate an armed robber who held up a grocery store on Nov. 7. The suspect in that case was wearing similar clothing at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

