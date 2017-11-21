Prison for man who fired during hourslong standoff

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot at authorities during a nearly 15-hour standoff in Van Buren County last year is going to prison.

A judge Monday sentenced Jason Kohlhoff to up to 10 years in prison for six counts of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in connection to the June 2016 incident.

Kohlhoff was also convicted last month on nine other firearm charges connected to the standoff, which happened along 60th Street in rural Geneva Township, about eight miles east of South Haven. He was credited for time served in connection to those counts.

Kohlhoff opened fire at least four times during the standoff, which started after a plainclothes Michigan State Police detective visited the home after the suspect allegedly made threats against an Allegan County judge. MSP said the suspect became “extremely upset and agitated,” went back inside to retrieve a long gun and fired a shot in the general direction of the detective.

