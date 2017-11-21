Psychologist gets prison for health care fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A southwest Michigan psychologist who billed health insurance companies for hundreds of made up counseling sessions has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

George Compton Jr., 63, of Sturgis was sentenced to 28 months behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. The court also ordered him to pay restitution for the fraudulent insurance claims.

Between January 2013 and June 2016, Compton lied about how often he was treating patients at his Coldwater practice. In one case, federal authorities say, Compton billed a patient’s insurance 100 times when her children actually received only eight counseling sessions. In all, he made off with more than $800,000 from the scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that when anyone noticed the bad billings, Compton would say they were because of an honest mistake or a billing software problem and would reimburse the companies.

Compton was named in a federal criminal complaint in June and pleaded guilty to health care fraud later that month.

