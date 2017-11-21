Safety group: 13 new booster seats among best for your kid

Related Coverage Target 8: Buckling down danger with a new car seat bill





ARLINGTON, Va. (WOOD) — Just in time for Michigan families planning to hit the road during this long Thanksgiving weekend: the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is releasing its top picks for child booster seats.

Thirteen booster seats that are new this year joined the list of 118 booster seats that have earned IIHS’s highest rating of best bet, including:

Chicco GoFit (backless)

Cosco Finale (highback)

Cosco Finale DX (highback)

Diono Monterey XT (backless)

Diono Monterey XT (highback)

Evenflo Spectrum (backless)

Evenflo Spectrum (highback)

Graco Wayz (backless)

Graco Wayz (highback)

Maxi-Cosi RodiFix (highback)

Nuna AACE (backless)

Nuna AACE (highback)

Peg-Perego Viaggio Shuttle (backless)

The best bet rating means the booster provides a good safety belt fit for the typical 4- to 8-year-old child in almost any vehicle. The new models range in price from about $40 for the highback Cosco Finale to $250 for the highback Maxi-Cosi Rodifix. The least expensive options already on the list are the Harmony Youth Booster and Diono Hip, retailing for $13 each.

>>Online: IIHS booster seat rating by brand

Three newly rated boosters earned a “check fit” rating, meaning they could work for some children in some vehicles:

Harmony Folding Travel Booster (highback)

Kiddy Cruiser 3 (highback)

Ride Safer Delighter Booster (backless)

The IIHS listed just one booster seat that should be avoided: the Safety 1st Summit 65. It is the only seat that earned a “not recommended” rating and is still sold. Four others that were not recommended were discontinued this year, according to the agency.

Crash deaths rates among children ages 4 to 8 rose to 13.8 per a million children in 2016. That’s up from 11.5 per a million children in 2012. The number of 9- to 12-year-olds killed in crashes also rose in 2016, to 12.4 per million children.

Michigan lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would align state guidelines with the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations, possibly keeping children in car seats for longer.

