South Haven’s last locally-owned grocery store to close

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After decades in business, the last locally-owned grocery store in South Haven is closing its doors for good.

Village Market, which has been in business for more than 40 years, will close Dec. 9, according to a short statement from the company. Village Market says it will try to relocate as many employees as it can to other locations.

The closure announcement caught some customers off guard Tuesday.

“I didn’t know that,” said customer Laura Moore. “Why isn’t it being advertised that they’re shutting it down?”

But many others said the shutdown is just a sign of the times as big-box stores expand their reach.

“Yeah, I heard that, probably because of Meijer,” said Village Market customer Gail Hague. “Well, that’s what the word was a long time ago.”

“Meijer and Walmart,” agreed Casemiya Tanner, another customer. “Competition.”

One by one, locally-owned stores are closing permanently. Six months after a Walmart opened in Whitehall, north of Muskegon, the smaller Plumb’s grocery store closed.

24 Hour News 8 reached out to the Village Market to learn why the South Haven store is closing and if it may close other stores. However, a spokesperson declined an on-camera interview. Instead, the company sent an email asking that we allow the employees and “us as a company, time to deal with this difficult news.”

