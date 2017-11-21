Staying safe on the trails this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This season is looking pretty promising for snow enthusiasts. We’ve seen snowfall in many areas of West Michigan, no accumulation yet, but we all know, it’s just a matter of time! People who love their snow toys, like snowmobiles, are just chomping at the bit, hoping for the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the trails.

Whether you’re in the market to upgrade, maybe looking for some cool accessories, or you want to treat yourself to a new “big kid” toy this holiday season… David Allen Racing Motorsports can help.

They’ve got countless fun toys at David Allen Racing Motorsports and you know, all it’s about timing. This week, they’re having a Black Friday sale, with some fun deals. If you bring in a toy in for a child, you’ll get a gift card that you can use there!

Stop by and check them out, they’ll also be holding a Snowmobile Open House on Saturday, December 2nd.

They have a Snowmobile Safety Course we mentioned on Saturday, December 9th. It’s open to young people – 12 to 16 years old – they’ll go home that day with their certification.

The 6-hour class will be held at David Allen Racing Motorsports, FREE to attend, but you need to register ahead of time.

1-800-924-1921

11995 N. Maple Island Rd.

Fremont, MI

