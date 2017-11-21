Study: self-harm, suicide attempts climb among US girls

CHICAGO (AP) — Attempted suicides, drug overdoses, cutting and other types of self-injury have increased substantially in U.S. girls.

That’s according to a 15-year study of emergency-room visits published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the rate nearly tripled among 10- to 14-year-olds from 2009 to 2015.

It increased among older girls too, but was stable among boys.

Reasons for the trend are uncertain, but some mental health experts think cyberbullying and isolating effects of social media could be factors.

