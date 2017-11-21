Travel conditions look to cooperate for Thanksgiving

Join Storm Team 8 live on the WOOD TV8 Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the travel forecast.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It looks like the weather will cooperate for those traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving.

Tuesday and Wednesday are trending mostly dry for the Great Lakes region. A cold front is set to move through Tuesday and a brief rain or snow shower may pop up as a result, but the biggest impact will be wind.

Chilly air will move in behind the cold front Tuesday, making way for temperatures in the 30s in West Michigan on Wednesday. Skies will bounce back to partly sunny for Wednesday, which means the weather shouldn’t have too much of an impact on your driving plans. Stormy conditions are expected in the Pacific Northwest, but much of the nation will be dry.

Thanksgiving Day itself will be quiet in West Michigan, with good weather for bouncing from get-together to get-together.

Black Friday shoppers will be happy to hear the weather won’t be unbearably cold. Lows Friday morning are expected to be near freezing with dry conditions. Afternoon highs Friday will soar into the 50s before rain moves in late.

Those planning on getting on the road again on Saturday or Sunday will notice the return of clouds. Rain and snow are possible Saturday, but coverage won’t be too substantial. On Sunday, cooler air will transition precipitation over to just snow but again, the coverage is currently looking to be at 40 percent, which means the impacts for travelers in the Mitten will be lower.

