Uber driver bound over in weapons, assault case

Related Coverage Uber driver accused of pointing gun at GR passengers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Uber driver accused of pointing a gun at passengers in Grand Rapids was in court Tuesday.

Christopher Raynon Johnson, 33, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday, sending his case along to circuit court for trial.

Earlier this month, the Grand Rapids Police Department says, Johnson ordered his fares out of his car and pointed a gun at them after they disagreed with the route he was taking. The passengers told police that when they later called for another Uber outside a Grand Rapids bar, they got the same driver and there was an altercation.

Police were called and the driver was arrested. GRPD says a loaded gun was found inside the driver’s car.

On Tuesday, Johnson’s $5,000 bond was continued.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

