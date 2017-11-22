Flying this weekend? Make sure you know new TSA guidelines

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Millions of Americans will be hitting the roads and taking to airports across the nation for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“I think the most important thing to keep in mind is that the Thanksgiving travel holiday is one of our busiest times of year. Even if you travel throughout the year, you see some quick lines, in and out in five minutes it’s not going to be the same around Thanksgiving,” said Tara Hernandez the Marketing and Communications Director at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Hernandez recommends getting to the airport an hour and a half to two hours before your flight time to assure you make your flight.

Also recommend knowing what you can and cannot bring on the plane with you.

“These are just some examples of things that cannot go in your carry-on luggage but keep in mind, most things that cannot go in carry-on luggage are perfectly fine in checked luggage,” said Michael McCarthy, spokesperson for the TSA.

TSA makes it simple if you aren’t sure, head to their website click on the “what can I bring tab” and there you can type in anything to see if it can go on the plane with you.

Sometime else for travelers to keep in mind TSA recently instituted new rules about screening electronics.

“Passengers in our standard screening lanes previously had to remove laptop from their carry-on luggage that rule now applies to any electronic device larger than a smartphone,” McCarthy said.

One final piece of advice from airport officials.

“Be prepared to just be patient. A lot of time we see those travelers around Thanksgiving are those travelers who maybe only fly once or twice a year or they haven’t flown in several years so be patient with those around you.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

