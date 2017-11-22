Former Allegan Co. innkeeper killed in Ann Arbor

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A former innkeeper from Allegan County is dead after allegedly being strangled by her husband in the Ann Arbor area.

NBC affiliate WDIV reports 66-year-old Kent Neigebauer called 911 Sunday night and very calmly told a dispatcher he had just killed his wife, 63-year-old Marcia Neigebauer.

It happened inside their home at Arbor Knoll Apartments in Pittsfield Township, according to officers.

Marcia Neigebauer previously served as innkeeper for DeLano Mansion Inn Bed and Breakfast, according to the Allegan News.

A September post on the business’ Facebook page stated it would be temporarily closing as its owner moved closer to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment for Lou Gehrig’s disease. WDIV says Marcia Neigebauer was diagnosed with the disease.

Kent Neigebauer was a retired officer from the Ann Arbor area, according to WDIV. He was stoic as he appeared in court Tuesday via a jail video feed.

Relatives of the couple could be seen wiping away tears during the hearing, but declined to comment about the case.

A judge denied Kent Neigebauer bond. He’s expected back in court Dec. 5.

