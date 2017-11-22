Hundreds gather at Great Thanksgiving Banquet in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As West Michigan families prepare for Thanksgiving, one community took time to make sure their neighbors had a warm dinner.

Holland Rescue Mission hosted the annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet at DeVos Fieldhouse on Hope College’s campus Wednesday night.

More than 500 volunteers from the community came together to feed over 1,000 people who deserve extra support during the holidays — including Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and their families.

“It’s a wonderful time to gather together as a community. Your socioeconomic status, your race doesn’t matter,” said Daryl Bartlett, executive director of Holland Rescue Mission. “Everyone is welcome. We come together and celebrate what we’re thankful for. Not what we’re not thankful for.”

In addition to the meal, 500 care packages were given out to attendees. Each included items not covered by food stamps.

