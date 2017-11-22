Kalamazoo kicks off holidays with tree lighting Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a sure sign of the season: downtown Kalamazoo will light up for the holidays on Friday with its annual tree lighting ceremony.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at Bronson Park with the actual tree lighting scheduled for 5:45 p.m., which will also air live on 24 Hour News 8 at 5.

Joining in the festivities will be Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell, Kalamazoo City Commissioners and Santa, who will participate in a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” according to Downtown Kalamazoo Inc.

Additional family-friendly entertainment will include a kids’ craft tent, sled dogs, live reindeer and an ice carving.

For a full list of events, go to kzooparks.org.

