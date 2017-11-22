Man shot by Kent Co. deputy facing federal charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot by a Kent County Deputy has been indicted on a federal firearms charge.

Cordero Barnes, 26, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Barnes had his charges dropped in Kent County Circuit Court after he and another person were indicted on federal charges. The charges were for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and being a habitual defender.

Angela Avery is also being charged in federal court in connection to the incident. She has been charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and transferring a firearm to a felon.

Barnes was fleeing officers when the deputy shot him following a short scuffle during a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the intersection of 76th Street and Division Avenue in Gaines Township. Authorities said the deputy told investigators Barnes was acting suspicious as he approached the vehicle.

The deputy discovered Barnes had a handgun on him when the deputy asked him to step out of the vehicle, authorities said. There was an altercation between the two, leading the deputy firing two rounds and hitting Barnes in the arm with one of them, authorities said.

Barnes and Avery will appear in federal court on Jan. 9.

