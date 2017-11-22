Operation Handshake welcomes West Michigan troops home for Thanksgiving





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan troops will get a warm welcome home this Thanksgiving at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Operation Handshake is an event the airport hosts to welcome home military members and veterans.

The Patriot Guard Riders, Gold/Blue Star Mothers and volunteers will be at the Ford Airport to welcome home military members.

Volunteers will be set up at both airport concourses standing with American flags and signs, thanking troops as they arrive. Kids will also make and pass out cards, as well as candy.

Also, SpartanNash will keep the airport’s Military Welcome Center stocked with water and granola for the members coming home.

The event starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

The airport encourages the community, and asks for family members to notify the Patriot Guard Riders of returning military members’ arrival times and flight information. Information can be sent to michigan@patriotguard.org or Tony VanGessel at 616-862-1984.

