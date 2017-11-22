Police seek tips in search for runaway Muskegon teen

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven officers are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a runaway teenager from Muskegon.

Dale Lee Shaw, 15, was supposed to go to a relative’s house on Fulton Street after school Tuesday, but never arrived, according to authorities.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says Shaw was last seen walking near Ferry School around 4 p.m. Tuesday. At that time, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, red shoes and a carrying a black backpack.

Based on the circumstances of the situation, officers are considering him a runaway.

Anyone with information leading to Shaw is encouraged to call Ottawa County dispatchers at 1.800.249.0911.

