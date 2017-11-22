Police warn of scammer posing as radio station rep

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) –- Ludington police are warning residents about the possible resurgence of a contest scam, after someone posed as a representative of a local radio station in hopes of getting credit card information.

Police say WMOM radio in Ludington was alerted by a listener’s family Wednesday about a caller who pretended to be from the radio station. The suspect told the victim that if they answered three trivia questions correctly, they would win a cruise. The victim answered the questions correctly and was given a website link to enter their phone number. The site then asked for their credit card number in order to pay a $59 fee for the cruise.

WMOM managers told police the entire scheme was a scam and not something the radio station would be involved in.

Ludington police expect scams like these to increase around the holidays. They are advising anyone who receives a similar phone call to hang up and never provide personal information.

