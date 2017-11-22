Van Buren Co. sheriff’s son pleads guilty to accessory charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of the Van Buren County sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Bangor earlier this year.

Nikolas Abbott pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to a felony, and false report of a felony and firearm charges were dropped.

Abbott provided Thurman Fletcher with the handgun he used to shoot and kill 28-year-old Eddie “E.J.” Holland in Lions Park near Bangor on Feb. 3.

Police reports show Fletcher passed the gun off after the shooting and witnesses said Abbott picked it up from a Bangor house later that night. A witness said Abbott quickly sold the gun for $100 to get rid of it.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

