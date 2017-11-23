Long lost WWII veteran to be laid to rest in SW MI

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a Michigan veteran killed during World War II have been recovered and will be returned home.

The (St. Joseph) Herald-Palladium reports that Navy Airman Albert Rybarczyk of St. Joseph was reported missing in action in 1944. He was 22 when his plane went down in the South Pacific during a bombing mission.

Project Recover and the BentProp Project have been trying to reach the wreckage for more than a decade. The volunteer organization aims to find the remains of World War II veterans who are missing in action. The group found the crash site in 2014 by using an underwater sonar system.

The Navy will pay for Rybarczyk to have a full military funeral. Rybarczyk will be buried next to his parents at St. Joseph’s Resurrection Cemetery in December.

