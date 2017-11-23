Mel Trotter Thanksgiving meal: What it takes to feed 1K+

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you think putting a Thanksgiving feast on the table for loved ones is a feat, try feeding more than 1,000 people.

That’s exactly what hundreds of volunteers did Thursday during Mel Trotter Ministries’ 21st annual Thanksgiving Community Meal.

Nearly 800 people helped prepare and serve an enormous amount of food, including:

More than 1,500 pounds of turkey

1,260 pounds of mashed potatoes

50 gallons of gravy

200 pies

Many of the volunteers have made the dinner at DeVos Place part of their Thanksgiving tradition, year after year.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Free Thanksgiving meals | Holiday store hours and deals | Thanksgiving weekend forecast

“Grand Rapids is one of, if not the most, philanthropic areas in the country,” said Mel Trotter Ministries CEO Dennis Van Kampen. “Where else but Grand Rapids would 800 people give up a part of their Thanksgiving to serve someone they don’t even know?”

Meijer sponsored the family-style feast for those who might not otherwise have a place to celebrate Thanksgiving. The Rapid also partnered with Mel Trotter Ministries to provide buses on a few specific routes to get people to the meal.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

