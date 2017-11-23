Oakland Co. Sheriff’s deputy hit, killed during pursuit

BRANDON TWP., Mich. (WOOD) — A veteran Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy was hit and killed during a two-county pursuit on Thanksgiving morning.

NBC affiliate WDIV reports the pursuit started in Lapeer County and ended in Oakland County’s Brandon Township. The deputy was about to deploy Stop Sticks at southbound M-15 and Seymour Lake Road when he was hit by the suspect, who was arrested at the scene.

The deputy is a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, according to WDIV. Authorities are withholding his name until his loved ones have been notified.

The circumstances surrounding the deputy’s death are similar to what led to the October 2011 death of Walker Officer Trevor Slot. Slot was hit and killed by a vehicle carrying two bank robbers as he was laying out a Stop Stick on I-96. He left behind two children and a wife, who has since died from cancer.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 for updates.

