Photos: 2017 Grand Rapids Turkey Trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 4,500 people showed up to take part in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
The turnout shattered last year’s record of 3,278 participants and more than doubled 2014’s turnout of 1,900.
Check out some photos from the event:
2017 Grand Rapids Turkey Trot
2017 Grand Rapids Turkey Trot x
