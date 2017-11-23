Rockford band wows during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade





NEW YORK (WOOD) — In the midst of millions of revelers, Rockford High School’s marching band got about 90 seconds to shine during Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

Clad in black, the musicians belted out a rendition of Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” followed by the Rams’ fight song. Dancers enveloped the group, twirling and swirling on 34th Street with large holiday ornaments. At the center of the throng was a scarfed dancer perched atop a present.

At 11:39 a.m., the marching band’s performance graced TV sets nationwide during the NBC Today Show’s coverage of the parade.

Rockford was among the seven high school marching bands chosen from 175 nationwide to perform in the 2017 parade. They are the first from West Michigan to join the parade’s rich history and only the third from the state.

The band raised at least $100,000 to bring its 308 members to New York City for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

