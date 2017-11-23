Thanksgiving Day fire damages home in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an electrical overload involving a meat smoker may have sparked the Thanksgiving Day fire that gutted a garage in Walker.

A Kent County dispatcher said at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a home in the 3600 block of Grand Bluffs Court SW, just north of Millennium Park.

By the time firefighters arrived, the garage was fully involved, according to the dispatcher.

The flames also destroyed three vehicles and led to smoke and water damage to the home.

Everyone inside the house safely escaped.

