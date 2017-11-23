Thanksgiving Day fire damages home in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an electrical overload involving a meat smoker may have sparked the Thanksgiving Day fire that gutted a garage in Walker.
A Kent County dispatcher said at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a home in the 3600 block of Grand Bluffs Court SW, just north of Millennium Park.
By the time firefighters arrived, the garage was fully involved, according to the dispatcher.
>>Photos: Thanksgiving Day fire guts garage in Walker
The flames also destroyed three vehicles and led to smoke and water damage to the home.
Everyone inside the house safely escaped.