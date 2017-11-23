Thanksgiving Eve fire damages Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that burned a Kalamazoo business for hours.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of East Cork Street, near South Burdick Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found heavy smoke coming from a business.

Crews spent about two hours at the scene, working to contain the flames and put out the fire. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about what may have led to the fire is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

