Vandals damage 50 mailboxes in Kent, Ottawa counties

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are searching for the vandals who damaged approximately 50 mailboxes in Kent and Ottawa counties.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects used golf clubs to hit mailboxes in the Walker and Tallmadge Township areas. The vandals targeted mailboxes along Kenowa Avenue SW, Burton Street SW, Luce Street SW, 8th Avenue NW and Johnson Street NW between Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning.

Investigators were alerted to the damage early Thursday by someone who noticed the damage outside a home in the 13000 block of 8th Avenue.

Deputies say the vandals also used a golf club to break out a window to a van in the 11000 block of Woodgate in Tallmadge Township.

Anyone with information leading to the vandals is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

