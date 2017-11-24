Authorities: 1 killed, 1 injured in Allegan Co. crash

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Allegan County Thursday night.

The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. at 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township. Casco Township is north of South Haven.

Details are limited, but South Haven Area Emergency Services says the driver of a pickup truck that overturned was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV involved in the crash was injured, but authorities did not say how severe the injuries were.

Authorities say the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more details about the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

