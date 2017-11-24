Authorities searching for missing Ottawa Co. man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Ravenna man.

Joshua Hipple, 45, was last seen around 9:30 Friday morning in the area of 144th Street and State Road in Crockery Township.

Authorities describe Hipple as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon Ferris State hoodie with yellow writing on it.

He is from the Ravenna Area of Muskegon County and could be trying to get there, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer 1.877.88.SILENT.

