Burglary suspects arrested in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested Friday morning in connection to a series of burglaries in the area.

Deputies responded to a report of someone inside a closed business with a flashlight around 4 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Douglas Avenue in Holland Township, authorities said.

The two suspects, a 48-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, were seen driving away and were stopped by deputies. Authorities said evidence of two burglaries was discovered inside the vehicle and the suspects were arrested on charges of breaking and entering, as well as possession of burglar’s tools.

Authorities said the suspects may be connected to similar crimes in the area. Their names will be released after they are arraigned.

