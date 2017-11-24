Byron Center man charged with murder in Chelsea crash

BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Center man who led State Police on a chase near Ann Arbor before a crash left a woman dead has been charged with murder.

According to the 84th Street SE landlord of the man now charged with murder, Jason Baase lived there with his wife and her three children until they were evicted earlier this year.

Now, prison may be Baase’s address for the rest of his life.

State Police say a motor carrier officer spotted 34-year-old Jason Baase driving a stolen Chrysler 300 east on I-94 then exiting onto M-52 heading north.

Police say Baase pulled over briefly then took off.

The chase ended quickly when the Chrysler T-boned the Chevy Traverse driven by 53-year-old Dawn Anderson as she was leaving a grocery store around 2:45 p.m.

Anderson was a mother of two living in Grass Lake who worked as a nurse in Chelsea, her obituary says.

She died at the scene.

Baase has a lengthy criminal and prison record dating back 16 years that includes three convictions for car theft and fleeing from police as well as weapons and larceny from a vehicle.

Earlier this year, Lowell Police charged him with open alcohol in a vehicle, driving without a valid license and expired plates.

On Friday, he was arraigned from his bed at the University of Michigan Hospital on a charge of second-degree murder — he faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Funeral services are set for Saturday near Jackson for Dawn Anderson, who spent 18 years as a registered nurse.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

