Football Frenzy: Day 1 of state finals

DETROIT (WOOD) — The teams have worked all year for an opportunity to play at Ford Field.

On Friday, Michigan’s state finals will kick off in Detroit, with several West Michigan schools hoping to come home with a championship trophy.

Here is the slate of games for Friday:

10 a.m.: Division 8: Saginaw Nouvel (13-0) vs Ottawa Lake Whiteford (13-0)

1 p.m.: Division 2: Livonia Franklin (11-2) vs Warren DeLaSalle (11-2)

4:30 p.m.: Division 6: Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) vs Ithaca (13-0)

7:30 p.m.: Division 4: Edwardsburg (12-1) vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-0)

