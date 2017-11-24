GRPD investigating possible shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a possible Thanksgiving Day shooting.

The call came in around 11:00 Thursday night from the 3900 block of Whispering Way Drive. A witness said she was taking out the trash when she heard around 5-6 shots and then saw a group of people running.

The neighbor said a woman asked to use her phone to call the police. It’s unclear if anyone was shot. Kentwood Police assisted in the investigation.

Around 11:30 there was a large police presence at the Centre Point Mall connected to the shots fired call.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call police or Silent Observer.

