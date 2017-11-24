GRPD searching for armed robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for the suspect they say robbed a person at gunpoint early Friday.
It happened at 5:29 a.m. on Camelot Drive in Grand Rapids.
Police say the suspect, armed with a handgun, approached the victim and demanded money. The suspect then fled with some of the victim’s personal items and an undetermined amount of money.
Authorities do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.