GRPD searching for armed robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for the suspect they say robbed a person at gunpoint early Friday.

It happened at 5:29 a.m. on Camelot Drive in Grand Rapids.

Police say the suspect, armed with a handgun, approached the victim and demanded money. The suspect then fled with some of the victim’s personal items and an undetermined amount of money.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

