Kalamazoo’s Fountain of the Pioneers vandalized

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It seems someone angry about Kalamazoo’s controversial Fountain of the Pioneers took matters into their own hands, defacing it with what appeared to be red paint.
The fountain in Bronson Park depicts an early white settler with a weapon in hand standing before a kneeling Native American.
Someone doused the settler figure with red paint. A hatchet that also had red paint on it was thrust into the top of the fountain.
Kalamazoo public safety officers worked to clean up the vandalism Friday, using a fire hose to try to wash the paint away. Police are investigating.
The Fountain of the Pioneers has come under increasing scrutiny recently. Some say it’s racist, but others argue it’s art and forces passersby to consider history.
>>App users: Photos of the cleanup