Kzoo activists demonstrate at Macy’s parade

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A demonstration that interrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a few moments was organized by activists from Kalamazoo.

In video captured along the parade route in New York City, four people can be seen sitting in the middle of the street chanting, “Undocumented, unafraid,” a messages aimed at the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on immigration. In the video, police officers removed the protesters from the parade route.

Nelly Fuentes, who helped organize the protest, said the people removed from the route were not arrested.

“The goal for this was to create disruption in one of the largest parades that there is,” Fuentes told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone Friday.

“We want to make a statement on how our families are interrupted when (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) comes and abduct our people from our homes. Our whole lives are disrupted, children are left without their fathers, mothers; and families are just basically torn apart,” she continued. “Just a few minutes of disruption on a parade is nothing compared to what our families feel on a day-to-day basis.”

Twelve Kalamazoo residents say they partnered with the Seed Project, which was formed after President Donald Trump announced he would roll back his predecessor’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, to plan the demonstration. The goal of the Seed Project is to advocate for undocumented people, especially youth who were brought to the U.S. as young children.

Protesters also plan to demonstrate in Washington, D.C. next month.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

