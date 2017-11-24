Muskegon’s Jefferson named AP Player of Year

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Muskegon senior quarterback La’Darius Jefferson has been named The Associated Press Division 3-4 high school football Player of the Year.

Jefferson grew up in Muskegon, but spent his first season of high school football playing in Mississippi. He moved to Muskegon for his junior season and it didn’t take long for him to make his mark. He shared quarterbacking duties last fall on a state runner-up team and took over on a full-time basis in 2017.

Although he played in just two full games because of lopsided scores posted by the 13-0 Big Reds, Jefferson has totaled 50 touchdowns between rushing and passing going into Saturday’s state finals against Farmington Hills Harrison.

Coach of the year is Joe D’Angelo of Cranbrook.

Voting was by a panel of AP member sportswriters.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

